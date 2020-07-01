Dominick A. Viggiano, Sr.
July 24, 1945 - June 29, 2020. Dominick Anthony Viggiano, Sr., 74, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Stamford on July 24, 1945 to the late Peter and Susie Candelmo Viggiano.
Dominick was employed with the City of Stamford, Public Works Division from 1963 to 1998, retiring as an Operation Supervisor. Following his retirement, he was employed with the Greenwich YMCA for 22 years where he met many lifelong friends. Dominick easily called attention to a room with his comedic stories and Sinatra demeanor. He carried his sense of humor everywhere, allowing him to connect with just about everyone he met. He enjoyed simple pleasures of 50's music, gardening, coffee with friends and time with family, especially his three beloved grandchildren. Dominick touched so many lives with his generosity and selfless nature.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen T. Crucetti Viggiano, his loving children, Melissa Viggiano, Dominick A. Viggiano, Jr., Jeanne Viesta and her husband Justin, Jesse Viggiano and Elizabeth Viggiano, as well as his brother, Peter Viggiano and three grandchildren, Jesse, Jake and Luke.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.– 12:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph's Mausoleum, North Street, Greenwich.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dominick's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
