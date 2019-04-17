Donald Chandler

Donald Bridgeman Chandler, formerly of Stamford, CT, passed on April 4, 2019.

Don was born in New London, CT. He received his undergraduate degree from UCONN and his MS degree from Columbia. He had an illustrious career with Price Waterhouse for 36 years having served as lead engagement partner for some of the firm's most prestigious clients. He also served on the firm's Policy Board and headed the New York Metro region.

Don and his wife Barbara were avid Yankees fans and traveled the United States to various stadiums to cheer on their team.

Don was predeceased by his son Scott Bridgeman Chandler.

Don is survived by his wife Barbara S. Chandler, his daughters Susan Chandler Terenzio (Richard), Sally Chandler Lint (Robert), daughter-in-law Cindy Chandler, and his grandchildren Scott Donald Chandler, Bradford Phillip Lint and Madison Chandler Lint.

"A limb has fallen from our family tree, that says grieve not for me, remember the best of times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong.

A celebration of life will be scheduled.