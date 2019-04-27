Resources More Obituaries for Donald Currie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Currie

Donald W. Currie passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born in Winnipeg, Canada to Richard and Elizabeth (Bailey) Currie on September 24, 1923. After graduating high school, he volunteered for service during World War II and was accepted by the Royal Navy's Fleet Air Arm. He was a SubLieutenant serving as a Torpedo Bomber Pilot. His many adventures are chronicled on a Canadian website: http://www.spiritofcanada.com/veterans/stories.

Upon his return from the war, he graduated from McGill University and married his first wife, Frances Hall. They had two children, Susan Christine Currie and Victoria Alexandra Brooke Currie. Don came to the States to work for Singer Corporation as a Corporate Benefits Manager and ultimately changed careers, moving to Stamford. He was the first Director of the Homeless Shelter in Stamford (now Pacific House), and later was Director of the Shelter in Norwalk. He worked closely with Stamford's Community Development in the conversion of the former Unitarian Universalist Parish House into Metcalf House, transitional housing for formerly homeless. Don's deep compassion guided his many years of service. His role in shaping the development of a comprehensive response to homelessness in Stamford and southwest Connecticut continues as a living legacy.

It was at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation that Don met his second wife, Bonnie Miller (Parsons) and they were married there in 1985. Don's warmth and wit, his gentle ways, have touched and changed many lives. His war experiences, the loss of comrades and the thrill of a 10,000 foot dive in a Fairey Barracuda remained with him all his life. His courage through the adversities he suffered as he lived his 95 years provides a role model for all who knew and loved him.

Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his daughters, Brooke and Susan, his stepchildren and their families, Matthew and Kimberly Miller, Benjamin and Patricia Miller, Stacey and Peter Bowes and Alice Giacomin, extended family, daughter, Milinda Daye, nine grandchildren in Westchester County and Denver, Colorado, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Vancouver, BC.

A Celebration of Don's life will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20 Forest Street, Stamford, CT on June 22 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, 321 Port Road, Wells, Maine 04090 or the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 27, 2019