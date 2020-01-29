The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Dunston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Dunston


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Dunston Notice
Donald LaVerne Dunston
February 8, 1949 - January 24, 2020Donald LaVerne Dunston, 70, departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Hillsborough, NC. He was born in Stamford, CT on February 8, 1949, to the late William and Doris Dunston. Donald graduated from Rippowam High School in Stamford, CT and attending North Carolina AT&T University receiving a bachelor's degree in Economics. Donald went on to work in banking as the Vice President of consumer lending at Mechanics and Farmers Bank, Bridgeport, CT. He later took a leap of faith and became an entrepreneur and owner of several small businesses. Donald was a faithful and active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and when retired, he moved to North Carolina to live out his life among family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Jennifer Dunston and Latonya Whitaker; sister, E. Dewarner Dunston-Crawford; granddaughters Thailer, Reilly, Brianna, Devonna, and Zaria; grandson, Amari; great-granddaughters, Zuri and Legend; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the Dunston family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -