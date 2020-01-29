|
|
Donald LaVerne Dunston
February 8, 1949 - January 24, 2020Donald LaVerne Dunston, 70, departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Hillsborough, NC. He was born in Stamford, CT on February 8, 1949, to the late William and Doris Dunston. Donald graduated from Rippowam High School in Stamford, CT and attending North Carolina AT&T University receiving a bachelor's degree in Economics. Donald went on to work in banking as the Vice President of consumer lending at Mechanics and Farmers Bank, Bridgeport, CT. He later took a leap of faith and became an entrepreneur and owner of several small businesses. Donald was a faithful and active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and when retired, he moved to North Carolina to live out his life among family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Jennifer Dunston and Latonya Whitaker; sister, E. Dewarner Dunston-Crawford; granddaughters Thailer, Reilly, Brianna, Devonna, and Zaria; grandson, Amari; great-granddaughters, Zuri and Legend; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. To leave a message of comfort for the Dunston family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 2, 2020