Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
950 Main St. S.
Southbury, CT
Donald McPhee
BROOKFIELD - Donald McPhee, 62, of Brookfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Donald was born in Stamford on December 6, 1956 to the late Allen and Catherine (Gallagher) McPhee. Donny grew up in Southbury at the Southbury Training School until the age of 18. He then moved on to live at the Valley View group home in Brookfield, where he spent the remainder of his life making friends wherever he went, and staying active in the Special Olympics. Donald will be missed by his 4 siblings: Patricia McPhee, Phyllis Frenis, Judith Pucci, and Daniel McPhee. He is also survived by many extended family members and friends who all referred to him as "Uncle Donny." Besides his parents, Donny was predeceased by one sister, Carol Ann Dutra. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Carpino Funeral Home, 750 Main St. S. in Southbury. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately after at Sacred Heart Church, 950 Main St. S. in Southbury at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald's name can be forwarded to: Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801, ATTN: Development Department *Check(s) earmarked Special Olympics/Valley View. For directions, or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 8, 2019
