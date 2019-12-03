|
|
Donald E. Mitchell Sr.
Donald E. Mitchell Sr., a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away on October 13th, at the Villages Regional Hospital in Florida. He was 86 years old.
Born July 6, 1933 to Jeanette and Ervin Mitchell of Madison Wisconsin, the second oldest of four sons. The family moved to Chicago, Ill., and after graduating from Bowen High School in 1951, he served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While on leave, he met his wife of 45 years, Barbara on the beach in Daytona. The couple were married in 1956 and lived in Greenville, SC.
They moved to Stamford in 1959 where he started a 26 year career with the Stamford Fire Dept., and 7 more years with the Springdale Fire Company as dispatcher. After retirement they relocated to Florida.
Always a sportsman, his passion for sports continued after retiring, winning both the Florida Senior Bowling and Golf Championships, as well as 4 holes-in-one. He loved people and having fun. His boyish, warmhearted charm will be remembered.
He is survived by his daughter Carol Mitchell-Prentice (Steve) of San Marcos, Texas; and two sons, Donald Jr. (Jodi) of Ridgefield; and Steven (Roxanne) of New Canaan; four grandchildren; Christina Starey of Austin, Texas; Corey Mitchell of Stamford; Meghan and Molly Mitchell of New Canaan; and two great-grandchildren; Stephen and Avery of Austin, Texas; and two brothers; Raymond and Eugene. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara, and brother Reginald.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated in the future.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019