Donna Marie DeVarti
Donna Marie DeVarti (Gallichio), a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at Stamford Hospital after a brief illness. Donna was born February 10, 1944 to the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Viebrook) Gallichio. Donna was predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel DeVarti, to whom she was married to for 49 years before his passing on December 7, 2012.
Donna spent her entire life in Stamford Connecticut devoted to her husband Daniel, whom she loved dearly. They were inseparable and she loved her life with him. She loved her sisters and brothers as if they were her own. She and Daniel lived a very faithful life raising two daughters, Dawn and Debby, with all of their love. Donna loved to shop, clean, go to the casinos and eat out with her family. But, when they became grandparents their life was complete. Each one was even more special then the next! She enjoyed being with them; attending their recitals, baseball games, graduations, performances and watching shows like The Walking Dead. The family finds comfort knowing that she is with her husband and daughter in heaven.
Donna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Dominick Bria of Stamford, CT; five grandchildren, Daniel, Madeline, Jason, Kayla and Morgan; siblings, Deborah Stadler, Richard Gallichio, Joseph Gallichio and Danny Gallichio; in-laws, Ralph DeVarti, Joan Casillo and Mildred DeVarti and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Debby DeVarti Gilronan, on March 17, 2019.
A private mass of Christian burial will be held. The entombment will be held at a later date to be buried with her husband at St. John Cemetery Community Mausoleum, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT 06820.
