Donna Plonowski
Donna Plonowski (née Blois), 82 of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Stamford Hospital.
Donna was born in Stamford, CT, to the late George Blois and Margaret Malcolm Blois on April 8, 1937. She was a lifelong resident of Stamford.
Donna was predeceased by her devoted husband, Thaddeus (Ted) Plonowski. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Kate), Gerrit, and Mark (Karen) and daughter Margaret, as well as her granddaughters, Sachi, Gabriella and Kaila. She is also survived by her loving sister, Jeanne Prescott Saciuk and her brother John MacKay Blois and sister-in-law Fumiko Blois. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret (Margo) Callahan.
Donna was a loving and gentle soul who cared for all of God's creatures, especially her beloved kitties over the years. She was a talented artist and loved to draw people and animals and took great pleasure in gardening. Donna loved her family fiercely and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She had a strong belief in God and we know she is resting gently in his arms.
The family will receive friends and family at the Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 9, 2019