Donna Lee Pulvirenti
Donna Lee Pulvirenti passed on to our Lord peacefully on October 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after having suffered a sudden medical emergency. Donna was 60 years old and resided with her beloved family in Darien, CT for the past 17 years, having moved with them from Queens, New York.
Donna was born January 12, 1959 in Queens, NY to the late Joseph and Marilyn (Scotti) Brocchini, who were her proud parents and the parents of her three other sisters Cindy, Angela (her twin) and Jacki.
A beloved wife of Joseph Pulvirenti for over 25 years and devoted and loving mother of their two children, Joseph and Victoria Lee, who were her heart and soul.
A dear sister of the late Cindy Videtto (Anthony), a dear sister of Jacki Brocchini (Ricky), and cherished twin sister of Angela Postiglione (and cherished sister-in-law of John Postiglione) and dear sister-in-law of the late, sweet, Dominick Pulvirenti, who loved her so. A dear daughter-in-law of the late Salvatore and Rose (Sampogna) Pulvirenti.
Her niece and nephew, Ami and Joey Postiglione, adored her. Her aunts, uncles and many cousins, extended family and friends dearly loved her.
Donna was a 1977 graduate of Harrison High School and a 1981 graduate of Westchester Community College. Donna worked and enjoyed various jobs over the years, the most current being a real estate agent in the Darien, Connecticut and surrounding areas and was previously involved in the financial and insurance fields, where she first met her husband, Joe before they married and raised a family. She enjoyed her beautiful garden foremost, as well as cooking, painting, nature, cool and breezy sunny days, chatting with family and friends and reading a good book and watching old movies, while enjoying fun times with her precious "fur babies," Ginger, Mimi and Willow.
Donna was a beautiful and loving lady of her home and a warm hearted and kind loving soul that was loved by all, is missed dearly, and will always be cherished. A wake was held at Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home on October 7-8 followed by a Christian Mass Service at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, Whitestone, NY and burial at St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, NY on October 9, 2019. May she rest in Eternal Peace.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 15, 2019