Doris Esther Koven
Doris Esther Johannsen Koven, 87, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Doris was born on June 4, 1932 in New York City to the late Henry and Eva Linquist Johannsen.
Doris was a former longtime resident of Stamford. She graduated from Port Chester High School in 1951 and went to Marion College in Virginia and Westchester Commercial School. Doris worked in the secretarial field for some years before meeting the love of her life, her husband for 61 years, Chuck Koven, who passed away in 2017. Doris had two amazing sons, Kevin Timothy and David Lawrence Peter, whom were severely physically and mentally challenged. She lovingly took care of both her sons for almost 20 years of her life and devoted her life to doing the best she could as a Mom could possibly do for her sons, along with her husband, until they passed.
She had a witty sense of humor and in her later years had suffered from dementia, but still enjoyed singing old time hymns and reading her Bible. Her favorite Christian TV station was TBN (Trinity Broadcast Network), where she loved hearing the Word of God preached. Doris also was great at spelling bees and loved playing Bingo, word find puzzles and especially loved her pizza, ice cream and chocolates.
Doris is survived by her cherished daughter, Deborah Koven Lodato and her husband Anthony of Shelton and will be missed by her grandson Christopher Lionetti and his wife Sherrie of Shelton and her great-granddaughter, Madisen Lionetti; as well as her twin sister, Solveig Elizabeth Johannsen Madden Dempsey and her husband Jack of Myrtle Beach, SC, four nieces, Wendy, RuthAnne, Collette and Nancy and seven nephews, Jeffery, Michael, Mark, Craig, Geoffery, Donald and Kenny.
Besides her parents, Doris was also predeceased by her husband, Charles "Chuck" S. Koven and her sons, David and Kevin Koven.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Shelton Lakes Nursing Home and Masonic Care Hospice. Their compassion and support was invaluable, during this difficult time.
Friends may greet her family on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, with a service to be celebrated at 4:00 PM with Pastor Scott Taylor officiating. Final prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Interment following at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to a .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 18, 2019