|
|
Doris K. Schupp
Doris K. Schupp, a longtime resident of Stamford, CT passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was the daughter of Russell and Frances Kline. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Roger Schupp, her brother William Kline, her nephew Robert Seeley and her niece Tracy Standard. She is survived by her sister Carol A. Seeley, nieces Christine Remy and Karen Kenneth and many grandnephews and grandnieces. Doris worked as a Secretary for General foods for more than twenty-five years before she retired. Her generosity was admirable through her church, ASPCA, the Veterans and especially the MS Society. She loved to travel, shop and entertain friends and family. She was a powerful example of grace and acceptance and will be greatly missed. The service will be private, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org Condolences may be offered at www.leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 16, 2020