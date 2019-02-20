Doris G. Troy

Doris Goggin Troy, 90, passed away on February 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Doris was born on March 15, 1928 to the late Patrick and Agnes Costello Goggin Broderick.

Doris was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She was a homemaker and dedicated her time to different charities and was the Treasurer of St. Bridget's Rosary Confraternity. Doris was an avid Yankee fan and also enjoyed the men and women's UCONN Basketball teams. She was also a wonderful cook and enjoyed traveling with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Troy, Tara Ann Lucia and her husband Robert, her son, Thomas Walter Troy and his wife Nancy, as well as her grandchildren, Troy, Patrick and Bethany Lucia and Kelly, Matthew and Thomas Troy.

Besides her parents, Doris was also predeceased by her husband John Walter Troy, her stepfather, Walter J. Broderick, a daughter, Mary Agnes Troy and a sister, Helen Patricia Goggin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bridget of Ireland RC Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday morning, February 22, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doris' memory to Fairfield County House, One Den Road, Stamford, CT 06902

