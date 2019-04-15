Dorothy Henck

Dorothy Stumfoll Henck, 64 years of age, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her home in Stamford, CT.

Dorothy was born February 22, 1955 in New York, NY. She and her older sister, Kathy, were raised by the late Robert and Gertrude Stumfoll in Fair Lawn, NJ.

On April 16, 1977 she married Robert Edwin Henck in Scarsdale, NY. After moving to Stamford, CT in 1979, Dorothy worked 20+ years with Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group. This is also where they raised their 2 sons, Robert and Ryan. For the past 10 years, she and her husband, Bob, split their time between Stamford, CT and Ocean Ridge, FL.

Dorothy enjoyed spending her time reading, watching classic comedies (Mel Brooks and Monty Python), and she loved watching the sunrise. Her natural kindness and sense of humor is what drew people to her. She lived her life by the golden rule.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Bob, sister and husband Kathy and Jack Stone, her son Rob and his wife Madeline and her grandson Owen, and her son Ryan and his wife Alyssa.