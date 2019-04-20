Dorothy J. Tripodi

Dorothy Jane Tripodi, formerly of Bethesda, MD passed away on April 13th in Stamford, CT. She was surrounded by her loving family members and care givers at Edgehill, the place that Dorothy called home for her last two years. Dorothy or Dotti as she was known was born June 16, 1935 and grew up in Stamford, CT graduating from Stamford High School and St. Raphael's School of Nursing. Her professional career spanned nursing work at Stamford Hospital, Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and lastly close to fifty years at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda where she specialized in Cardiovascular Research as an RN.

Dotti was predeceased by her parents Fortunato and Assunta Tripodi. Additionally, she was also predeceased by her four sisters Sophie Bacha, Angela Maslowski, Marie Keyes, and Gloria Donahue. She was also predeceased by a brother Vincent who died in World War II and another brother also named Vincent who died in his early childhood.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved cousin, Theresa Conetta Cucco and her husband Alberto and her niece Kelley Hefferan and her husband Stephen who attended to Dotti in her final years.

Additionally, she leaves several nieces and nephews Michael Bacha, Susanne Bacha Brown, John Maslowski, Susan Keyes, Lisa Leo and John Donahue.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Edgehill where she resided including Dawn, Rodney and Solange as well as her caring private duty aides Margaret, Clair, Millie and Josephine from Primary Home Care who all helped to take such great care of "our girl". We also wish to thank her hospice nurse Meredith from Constellation who was so attentive of Dotti until the end.

A mass will be held for Dorothy at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford at 10:30am on Wednesday, April 24th. Lacerenza Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, there will be no calling hours. Burial will follow the mass at St. John's Cemetery in Stamford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary