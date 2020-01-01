|
|
Dorothy Kramer
Dorothy Kramer, 103 years old of Greenwich, Ct, previously from Stamford and New Haven passed away on December 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Jennie and Phillip Kramer, born in Lithuania.Dorothy was predeceased by sisters, Rosamund Wechsler and Sara Shrobe and by brothers, Sidney, Israel (Azzie), Albert, Herman and Frank. She is survived by nieces, Mary Jane Kramer of Little Neck, NY, Frances Kramer of New York City and nephews Phillip Kramer of East Lyme, Ct. and Roy Shrobe of Washington DC. Also survived by cousin, Arlene Kaufman of Katonah, NY. Dorothy was a graduate of Southern Conn. Teachers College, Class of 1938 and was a teacher at Rogers School in Stamford, Ct. for over 25 years. She was an inspiration for her family with kindness, laughter, empathy and commendable goal of helping others. May she rest in peace.
Graveside funeral service at the Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Onyx and Fitch Sts., New Haven, CT, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 am. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit: www.wellerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 2, 2020