Dorothy M. Robinson
Dorothy M. Robinson, 85, transitioned peacefully on December 21, 2019 at Cassena Care at Stamford. She was born on May 5, 1934 in Orangeburg, South Carolina to Edward and Hattie Pendarvis Steadman. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her loving husband Herbert J. Robinson. She was an accomplished seamstress for many years. She loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts. Mrs. Robinson's memory will be treasured by her devoted sons, Herbert Robinson, Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson and wife Nancy and John Robinson, three grandchildren; Richard Robinson, Jr., Latoya R. Hill and Jonathan C. Robinson; one sister, Doris V. Steadman and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. She was also preceded in death by eight siblings. A celebration of Mrs. Robinson's life will be held at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson officiating and Rev. Dr. Dawn C. Snell, Eulogist. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 27, 2019
