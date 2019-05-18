Dorothy "Dottie" Nestor

Dorothy "Dottie" Nestor, 88, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Edgehill Health Care. She was born in Stamford on October 11, 1930 to the late George and Loretta Murphy Farrell.

Dottie was a Paraeducator with the City of Stamford for many years before retiring. She enjoyed her "Circle of Friends" and also spending time with her children and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving children, James J. Nestor, Jr. and his wife Maureen of Stamford, Maureen Donelson and her husband Andrew of VA, Patricia L. Nestor, John F. Nestor, Joseph P. Nestor and Thomas G. Nestor and his wife Ashlee, all of Stamford, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Marissa and Andrew Donelson, Kelly Squeglia and her husband Vinnie, Kimberly Nestor, Aidan, Declan and Ronan Nestor. Also surviving is her sister, Lorraine Farrell of Stamford.

Besides her parents, Dottie was also predeceased by her husband James Nestor in 2016, and her three sisters, Betty Brown, Alice DeFrancisco and MaryLou Kerr.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 AM at Church of St. Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dottie's memory to the Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center, One Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 06902.

