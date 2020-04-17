|
Dorothy F. Slutz
Dorothy F. Slutz, age 92, was a dedicated, selfless wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother who's greatest joy came from her family and the music she created throughout her life. She passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Dorothy was a retired piano teacher and resident of Old Greenwich since 1962. She was born in Detroit, MI. on Oct. 3, 1927, as the firstborn in America to Frank and Ida Olenzek, hard-working Polish immigrants, joined by two older step-brothers, a younger sister, and a younger brother. She spent her youth in Detroit, MI. As a member of the "Greatest Generation", she never forgot her modest roots or the shadow left by the depression, expressed through her frugality and service to others. She found her love for music after receiving a baby grand piano as a gift from her father on her sixteenth birthday. She would continue to share her musical talent throughout her life in performing her piano music, teaching, and participating in choral/music organizations.
Dorothy excelled in baking and sewing. She was a loyal servant of God, displaying a deep responsibility for others. She consistently modeled unconditional empathy by regularly inviting guests to family celebrations not to be left behind or forgotten. Her slender and fragile stature disguised her feisty nature and inner strength.
She met Howard, the love-of-her-life, at Albion College in MI, where they were known as Dot & Howie. When asked what attracted her to Howard, she always replied that it was his over 6' height, good teeth, and sense of humor. After obtaining their corresponding degrees in Music Education and Art, they married, settling in "cereal city" Battle Creek, MI where Howard became employed by Post Cereals, halfway between their hometowns of Detroit and Muskegon. Applying their true-blue mid-western values, they started a family. In 1962, Howard was transferred to White Plains, NY. The relocation was difficult, but Dorothy found joy in her music and began teaching piano from her home. She also joined the choir at Diamond Hill United Methodist Church and a music organization, The Schubert Club.
Dot and Howie enjoyed 68 years of marriage, healthy active lifestyles, 31 quality years of retirement, plus the benefits of prosperity, travel, and grandchildren. Dorothy was an accomplished pianist who taught privately for over twenty years and performed many choral arrangements in her beautiful Soprano voice. Together Dot and Howie touched the lives around them with music and art. Dorothy suffered a stroke in March '17 from which she never fully recovered, but she never lost her deep love for song and classical music. Howard predeceased his wife in June '18, and were once again reunited on April 8th. Dorothy will be remembered for her humility, joyful heart, limitless strength, and selfless spirit. She will live on through those she loved and all who loved her.
Surviving Dorothy is her youngest brother, Richard Olenzek of Livonia, MI and her four children: Carolyn (Terry) Baranouskas of Pleasanton, CA, Barbara (Don) Eagles of Raymond, NH., Robert Slutz of Norwalk, CT, Anita (John) Windels of Cos Cob, CT. Also surviving Dorothy are eight beloved grandchildren: Maya Baranouskas of Corvallis, OR, Leah Baranouskas of Pleasanton, CA, Brian (Liz) Slutz of Baltimore, MD, Matthew and Gregory Slutz of Norwalk, CT, and Charles, Daniel, and Lauren Windels of Cos Cob, CT. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Brighton Gardens of Stamford, CT for the extraordinary compassionate care they extended to Dorothy during her time of need. Charitable donations in her honor may be sent by check to: The Schubert Club of Fairfield County, Attn: Penny Mardoian, P.O. Box 24, South Bristol, ME 04568. In the memo line please indicate, "In memory of Dorothy Slutz".
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 18, 2020