Dorothy Tymon

Dorothy S. Tymon
Dorothy S. Tymon, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was 95.
Born in Springdale, CT, she was the daughter of James C. Schanz and Mary Lane Schanz.
Dorothy graduated from Stamford High School in 1943. She was employed at Yankee Stadium as a ticket coordinator and was an enthusiastic Yankees fan.
Dorothy was a member of St. Cecilia's Church. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was a proud supporter of Boy Scouts of America. She was also an avid traveler and she enjoyed her annual trips to California.
Dorothy will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her thoughtfulness, and always welcoming others into her home. She was very proud that she was part of the eighth generation of her family to be born in Springdale.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Denise, Debbie, and Tim Tymon and his family, Sharon, Dan, and Caitlin. She was predeceased by her husband James J. Tymon Jr., and her sisters Marion Fullin and Jean Fryer. We would like to thank her loving and dedicated caregivers Barbara, Karlene, and Tiesha, who made spending her last days at home possible.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to a charity of your choice.
For online condolences, please visit LeoPGallagherStamford.com.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
