Doug Alter

Douglas Carl Alter
February 26, 1958 - August 4, 2002
Douglas Carl Alter, beloved husband, brother, father and friend of many passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at the age of 62. Doug is survived by his wife Renee, brother Bruce, daughter Allison, and several aunts, nephews, and cousins. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many loyal and eclectic crew of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Helen (DeBartolo) and brother Gary Lee Alter.
Doug was a lifelong resident of Stamford, graduating from Rippowam High School, in 1976. Doug had a love for flying and in high school began taking flying lessons at Bridgeport Airport. He decided on aviation as a career and enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical studies and air transportation. He worked as a flight instructor and flew as a corporate and commuter airline pilot in the Northeast before deciding to join the Federal Aviation Administration in 1983 to become an Air Traffic Controller.
Doug's first assignment was at the Sarasota Airport Control Tower, but after a few years he needed to be back in the sky so he took a position as an FAA Flight Check pilot in Atlanta. Doug spent endless hours flying Sabreliner business jets checking and testing navigational equipment that the FAA maintains in the United States, the Caribbean and South America. In the early 1990's, Doug moved back to Stamford and worked for many years as the Air Traffic Manager of the Westchester County Airport Control Tower. As manager of Westchester Tower, Doug had the privilege of overseeing many presidential aircraft movements for both President Ronald Regan and President Bill Clinton.
In 2000, Doug transferred to the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control facility in Westbury, NY and worked as an Operations Manager overseeing some of the most complex air traffic control operations in the world. In 2005 Doug transferred to LaGuardia Control Tower as the Assistant Air Traffic Manager/Assistant District Manager running 24 control towers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Doug retired in 2011 having honorably served the flying public for 28 years.
In retirement, Doug enjoyed spending his time boating and golfing with Renee, attending rock concerts with Allison, and hanging out with his buddies. He will be remembered for his exceptional ability to relate to and befriend people from all walks of life. Doug gave freely of his time to help others with whatever they needed. He was known to his friends as "Mr. Fix It." Doug had a genuine love of life and all those who were lucky enough to be in his sphere received the joy of knowing a true man, friend and trusted drinking partner.
In compliance with his wishes, he was cremated and no services held. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice
.