Douglas Jack Maki, Sr.
Douglas Jack Maki, Sr., 91, of Newtown (previously of Stamford), passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marie (Briscoe) Maki, sons, John Maki and Douglas "Shimmy" Maki, sisters, Laura Olson, Bernice Stenstrom, Vera Maki, and brothers Eugene, Bernhardt, Lloyd, and Earl. He is survived by his children, Karen (James) Varian, June (Timothy) Frost, Eileen (Douglas) Frattaroli, Linnea (Victor) Guarino, Daniel (Gina) Maki, and Matthew (Tanya) Maki, 17 grandchildren, brother Donald (Jeanette) Maki, sister Carolyn Ozzello, sister-in-law Eileen Hain, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doug was born August 14, 1928 in Wakefield, Michigan to the late Linnea (Torkko) Maki and William Oscar Maki. He married the love of his life, Marie Briscoe, of Stamford, CT on August 25, 1951 while serving in the United States Army. Doug (Chief) retired from Northeast Utilities with over 30 years of service.
With a personality that would light up a room, he loved to be surrounded by his friends and family at dinners and parties. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing with his sons and grandchildren whenever possible. He was a devoted Yankee and UCONN women's basketball fan and in his early years, played tennis and coached many of his children's sporting activities. Friends and family will remember him for his infectious smile and witty sense of humor that he brought to every occasion. He will be dearly missed by all who have had the opportunity to have known him. If it is possible to 'win' at life, he did.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home; 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Seasons Hospice, www.seasonsfoundation.org
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 31, 2019