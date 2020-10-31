Douglas S. Brown

Father, friend, coach, and fan. Douglas S. Brown passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2020. He was born in Mineola, NY. Doug graduated from Huntington High School in 1976 and from University of Virginia in 1981.

Kind and always willing to help a family member or friend, Doug will be sorely missed by those to whom he so willingly gave of himself. Doug had limitless love for his three sons and was their greatest fan at all endeavors, but especially while they were "on the ice". He spent endless hours sharing his love of hockey with them, teaching them, coaching their teams, and rooting for them in the stands. Doug was the preeminent jerry-rigger, a skill he learned from his father and lovingly passed along to his sons.

Douglas was predeceased by his father, Dr. George M. Brown. Doug is survived by his mother, Margaret Jean Brown, his wife, Leslie, his sons, Kyle (Kaylene), Todd and Glen, his sister Nancy Hicks (Terry), his brother David Brown, his nephews, James, John, and Andrew Hicks and his nieces Jordan and Skyler Brown.

Due to COVID, we are hoping to hold a memorial celebration sometime in the Spring.

Contributions may be made in Douglas' memory to the Stamford Youth Hockey Association, P.O. Box 4030, Stamford, CT 06907



