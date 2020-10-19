1/
Douglass Lary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglass's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Carroll Lary
Jun 14, 1951-Oct 18, 2020. Douglas Carroll Lary, 69, formerly of Stamford, CT, passed away in Clearwater, FL on October 18, 2020. His death was the result of exposure to the Covid-19 virus. Doug was born and raised in Stamford, CT, the son of John Edward Lary Sr. and Virginia Crissey Weed. He graduated from Rippowam High School in 1969. After serving many years in Stamford and Greenwich as a private security guard, Doug retired first to Texas, then Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Lorraine Michalka.
Doug is survived by his two brothers J. Edward Lary (Wendy) and Jeffrey W. Lary (Kim), both of Florida; four nieces/nephews; and 10 grandnieces/grandnephews. No services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved