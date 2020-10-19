Douglass Lary

Douglas Carroll Lary

Jun 14, 1951-Oct 18, 2020. Douglas Carroll Lary, 69, formerly of Stamford, CT, passed away in Clearwater, FL on October 18, 2020. His death was the result of exposure to the Covid-19 virus. Doug was born and raised in Stamford, CT, the son of John Edward Lary Sr. and Virginia Crissey Weed. He graduated from Rippowam High School in 1969. After serving many years in Stamford and Greenwich as a private security guard, Doug retired first to Texas, then Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Lorraine Michalka.

Doug is survived by his two brothers J. Edward Lary (Wendy) and Jeffrey W. Lary (Kim), both of Florida; four nieces/nephews; and 10 grandnieces/grandnephews. No services are planned at this time.



