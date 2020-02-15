The Advocate Notices
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
Earl Valentine Notice
Pastor Earl M. Valentine
Pastor Earl M. Valentine, longtime resident of Stamford, Connecticut and recently relocated to Middlebury, Connecticut, passed away on February 7, 2020. He was 71.
Born in Stamford, he was the son of Earl Charles Valentine and Mary Bonis Valentine. Earl was a graduate of Stamford High School. His life was dedicated to creating music. He was an avid musician, playing guitar, keyboards, piano and composing music. He wrote more than 300 original classic rock/pop songs and Christian music, many of which are posted on reverbnation.com.
He will be remembered for his love of Jesus Christ, his family, and a compassion for all mankind. He had many friends whom he considered to be his brothers and sisters. He was a quick witted man with a tremendous musical talent that touched everyone he knew.
Earl is survived by his beloved wife Maggie K. Valentine; his children Stacy Valentine, Nicole Valentine, Thomas Valentine, Michael Valentine and Rya Macune-Valentine, all of whom he held close to his heart; his sister Barbara Valentine and her partner Scott Condon of Marshfield, Massachusetts, sister Linda Valentine of Monterey, California; Dominic Botticelli who was like a brother to him; his loving extended family including stepson Eric Stockman, his wife Jennifer and children Sian and Cailinn of Monroe, Connecticut, stepson Jason Fischer, his wife Bridgette, and children Amber and Mason of Bristol, Connecticut; and his cats Kitty and Tuxy. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 16, 2020
