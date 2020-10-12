Edith DeBeradinis
It is with sadness that we acknowledge the passing of EDITH D'ANDREA DE BERADINIS on October 9, 2020; twenty days short of her 104th birthday. Edith was born on October 29, 1916 in Greenwich, CT to Anthony and Philomena D'Andrea. She was predeceased by her sisters Josephine Caruso, Rose Callahan and Asunta D'Andrea and brother Rocco D'Andrea. Her husband of 57 years passed in 2005 and her son Thomas in 2018.
Edith attended Greenwich Public Schools. In 1948 she married Leon DeBeradinis who was born on the exact day of her birth. She made her home in Stamford, CT over the next 72 years. She often noted that she made a career of raising her five children and lovingly nurturing her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Edith was an avid reader and loved to bake. She new she made the best thin crust pizza you could eat.
Edith leaves behind her loving family. Children: Roger, Lynn (Michael) Gostomski, David (Tracey Miller) of Stamford and Wendy (Vinny) DeLio of Port Chester. Grandchildren: Lori Gostomski (James) Malerba, Matthew Gostomski both of Stamford, John (Sonia) DeBeradinis of NYC, Lisa DeBeradinis (Mike) Schacter, Daniel DeBeradinis both of Greenwich, Frank, Vincent DeLio both of Port Chester, Deirdra DeLio (Mark) Muollo of Harrison,
James DeBeradinis of Stamford. Great-grandchildren: Hannah and James Malerba, Sadie and Bo Schacter.
During an interview with The Stamford Advocate in 2012 at the age of 96 Edith boasted that she could read without glasses, hear a pin drop and had all of her teeth. She concluded her interview with these thoughts, about living a good life "Work hard. Be nice to people. Don't expect that life has to give to you -- you give to life".
The family will receive friends at THOMAS M. GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME ( next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999 on Thursday October 15th, from 4-8 p.m. under mandated covid guidelines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church, 403 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford, CT. The Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford. We ask that you keep Edith in your prayers and In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com