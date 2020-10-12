1/
Edith DeBeradinis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith DeBeradinis
It is with sadness that we acknowledge the passing of EDITH D'ANDREA DE BERADINIS on October 9, 2020; twenty days short of her 104th birthday. Edith was born on October 29, 1916 in Greenwich, CT to Anthony and Philomena D'Andrea. She was predeceased by her sisters Josephine Caruso, Rose Callahan and Asunta D'Andrea and brother Rocco D'Andrea. Her husband of 57 years passed in 2005 and her son Thomas in 2018.
Edith attended Greenwich Public Schools. In 1948 she married Leon DeBeradinis who was born on the exact day of her birth. She made her home in Stamford, CT over the next 72 years. She often noted that she made a career of raising her five children and lovingly nurturing her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Edith was an avid reader and loved to bake. She new she made the best thin crust pizza you could eat.
Edith leaves behind her loving family. Children: Roger, Lynn (Michael) Gostomski, David (Tracey Miller) of Stamford and Wendy (Vinny) DeLio of Port Chester. Grandchildren: Lori Gostomski (James) Malerba, Matthew Gostomski both of Stamford, John (Sonia) DeBeradinis of NYC, Lisa DeBeradinis (Mike) Schacter, Daniel DeBeradinis both of Greenwich, Frank, Vincent DeLio both of Port Chester, Deirdra DeLio (Mark) Muollo of Harrison,
James DeBeradinis of Stamford. Great-grandchildren: Hannah and James Malerba, Sadie and Bo Schacter.
During an interview with The Stamford Advocate in 2012 at the age of 96 Edith boasted that she could read without glasses, hear a pin drop and had all of her teeth. She concluded her interview with these thoughts, about living a good life "Work hard. Be nice to people. Don't expect that life has to give to you -- you give to life".
The family will receive friends at THOMAS M. GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME ( next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999 on Thursday October 15th, from 4-8 p.m. under mandated covid guidelines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church, 403 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford, CT. The Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford. We ask that you keep Edith in your prayers and In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate & Greenwich Time on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved