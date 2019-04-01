In Loving Memory of EDITH POMMILLS April 1, 1928 May 9, 2012 Missing You on Your Birthday Mama! Today would have been such a special day, but now it brings sadness and sorrow. If we could share just one more day, if there was just one more tomorrow. Birthdays are a time for reflection, to look over a year that's passed. We can't believe another years gone by without you, the time it goes so fast. Memories of the happier times in our hearts will stay. We'll treasure each and every one till we meet again some day. We'll say Goodbye for now and blow a kiss to heaven above, to wish you a Happy Birthday and send you all our love. May God Bless You and Keep You Mama With Love from Your Family Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary