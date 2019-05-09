In Loving Memory of EDITH POMMILLS April 1, 1928 May 9, 2012 The day you went away You never said I'm leaving, you never said Goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a place that only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. A part of us went with you the day God took you home. May God Bless You and Keep You Mama With Love from Your Family Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary