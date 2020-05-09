In Loving Memory of Edith Pommills April 1, 1928 May 9, 2012 Today is the 8th anniversary of the day you went to Heaven. The moment that you passed our hearts were torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives, that we will meet again. May God Bless You and Keep You Mama. Your Loving Family

