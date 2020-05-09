Edith Pommills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Edith Pommills April 1, 1928 May 9, 2012 Today is the 8th anniversary of the day you went to Heaven. The moment that you passed our hearts were torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives, that we will meet again. May God Bless You and Keep You Mama. Your Loving Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved