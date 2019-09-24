|
Edmund John
Rotkewicz, Jr.
Edmund John Rotkewicz, Jr., known to his friends and family as "Ed", a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away unexpectedly at Stamford Hospital on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on August 23, 1960, Ed was one of four children born to the late Edmund and Eleanor (Serafin) Rotkewicz. Ed was just 59 years old at the time of his passing.
Eddie was an avid sports fan. He loved his Rangers and constantly screamed at the TV when the Jets and Mets were on. He loved every moment he spent at the ball field or at the ice rink. On the weekends you could find him on the golf course, and there wasn't a sand trap he missed. He loved his family and friends whole-heartedly, and he will be sorely missed by all.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Anne Rotkewicz, nee Coleman; his three sons who meant everything to him, Brian, Kevin and Daniel Rotkewicz; his siblings, Lois Rotkewicz (Barry), Debra MacKay (Robert) and Todd Rotkewicz (Kelly), all of his in-laws, and nieces, nephews and many friends.
A wake for Ed will be held on Friday, September 27th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday,September 28th at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus R.C. Church, 325 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT 06902.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged and may be made in Ed's name to Stamford Youth Hockey Association, P.O. Box 4030, Stamford, CT 06907 or to Stamford American Little League, 1127 High Ridge Road #337, Stamford, CT, 06905.
Ed's final arrangements were entrusted to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you'd like to leave an online condolence message for the family please visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019