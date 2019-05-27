Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Kulowiec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Kulowiec

Notice Condolences Flowers

Edmund Kulowiec Notice
Edmund J. Kulowiec
Edmund J. Kulowiec of Shannock, RI (formerly of Stamford and Redding, CT) died on March 20, 2019, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 169 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, CT 06896. Private Burial will be at Umpawaug Cemetery in Redding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St.Patricks Church, Redding, CT, info at www.stpatredding.org Continuum; Care Hospice Foundation, info at www.continuumhospice.com.
Funeral arrangements by the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, Hope Valley, RI.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.