|
|
Edmund J. Kulowiec
Edmund J. Kulowiec of Shannock, RI (formerly of Stamford and Redding, CT) died on March 20, 2019, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 169 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, CT 06896. Private Burial will be at Umpawaug Cemetery in Redding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St.Patricks Church, Redding, CT, info at www.stpatredding.org Continuum; Care Hospice Foundation, info at www.continuumhospice.com.
Funeral arrangements by the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, Hope Valley, RI.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 27, 2019