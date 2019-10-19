The Advocate Notices
Edmund "Eddie" Kulowiec
Edmund "Eddie" Brian Kulowiec, 44, passed away on October 18, 2019.
A native of Stamford, CT, he was a son of Edmund Stanley and Denise Ann Dray Kulowiec. Eddie was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed living life every day, and driving on many adventures. His sense of humor will be remembered always.
Surviving also are his wife, Carrie Anne Pittore Kulowiec of the home; one daughter, Savannah Rose Kulowiec; one son, Tyler Joseph Kulowiec; two sisters, Victoria Kulowiec and Jennifer Kulowiec; a nephew and many nieces and cousins.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. The family requests those attending the service to wear patriotic colors. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of S.C., 225 South Pleasantburg Drive, Dept. C17, Greenville, SC 29607.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 20, 2019
