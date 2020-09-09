MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of EDNA D. DAVIS 6/20/1942 - 9/9/2014 ED, It' now been six years....they've been hard to say the least. We take solace in knowing that you are truly in a better place. Isaiah, 57:1, helps: The good perish: the Godly die before their time, and no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to realize that God has taken them away from evil days ahead. For the Godly who die shall rest in peace. Bruce and I, and all who knew you, love and miss you more than words can say. Jimmie

