1/1
EDNA D. DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of EDNA D. DAVIS 6/20/1942 - 9/9/2014 ED, It' now been six years....they've been hard to say the least. We take solace in knowing that you are truly in a better place. Isaiah, 57:1, helps: The good perish: the Godly die before their time, and no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to realize that God has taken them away from evil days ahead. For the Godly who die shall rest in peace. Bruce and I, and all who knew you, love and miss you more than words can say. Jimmie

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved