Edna Dalzell Weaver
Edna Dalzell Weaver, 107, a lifetime resident of Stamford, entered into eternal rest after a brief illness on the Morning of Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born January 28, 1912 Edna was mother of late Alan Weaver and wife of the late Alfred Weaver.
Edna leaves behind her daughter Ellen (James) Sutherland Sr., two grandsons, James Sutherland, Jr. and Jonathon (Kathleen) Sutherland, and their son Jack, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services: Monday, August 19, between 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Gallagher Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 17, 2019