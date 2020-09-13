Edward C. Fox Jr.Edward C Fox Jr., longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on September 10th at Stamford Hospital with his family by his side. He was 73. Born in Waterbury in 1946, he was the son of Edward C Fox Sr. and Alice Fox (Geiger). He graduated from W. F. Kaynor Technical High School in 1966. After High School he joined the Navy and served his country proudly for 4 years. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Boxer, and the U.S.S. Guadalcanal. After serving he worked at Perkin Elmer and Peabody Engineering prior to his 30+ year career with SNET/AT&T.Once retired in 2009 he enjoyed teaching electrical theory at J.M. Wright Technical High School. He was a proud grandfather with impressive pool maintenance skills and an ability to fix anything. When he was not enjoying watching his grandchildren or reading a book he was travelling the world. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and was always able to provide an answer or researched one for you.He is survived by his wife of 51 years Pamela Bongo Fox, and children Edward C. Fox III and his wife Joan of Arizona, Joseph Fox and his wife Renee of Redding, Amy Fox Balzarano and husband Marc of Stamford and a brother Jim Fox of South Lake Tahoe, CA. He had 5 grandchildren, Tracy and Marc Balzarano, Emma and Briana Fox and Douglas Avann. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Thomas and a sister Brenda.Calling hours are Wednesday September 16th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home on 2900 Summer Street in Stamford, CT.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Ferguson Library in honor of his love for books and learning.