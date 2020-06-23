Edward Caceres

Edward CaceresEdward Caceres, also known as Mr. C. went to be with the Lord on June 16 in Stamford, CT at the age of 79. Edward is survived by his wife Lidia of Stamford, CT, his son Edward of New Milford, CT, his daughter Lisa Benson of Midland, TX, his brother Paco of Hollywood, FL, his 3 granddaughters Mercedes, Sabriyya and Brooke, daughter-in-law Beverly, son-in-law Kevin and Javier Bawden, a close member of the family. Edward was born in Argentina, immigrated with his family to the United States and managed the estate of Candlelight Farms, New Milford CT. Later, he moved to Stamford, CT and opened Mr. C's Fix-Up shop with his wife. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #5 in Stamford, CT, loved his family, his friends and his motorcycle. Plans for a memorial are pending. The family thanks the staff of BCC- Stamford Hospital - in particular Dr. Angevine.