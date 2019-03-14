The Advocate Notices
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Stone Church
188 Church Place
Yorktown Heights, NY
Edward F. Ahneman, Jr.
Edward (Ed) F. Ahneman, Jr., 93, of Bluffton, SC, passed away on March 6, 2019, in Hilton Head, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He passed comfortably with family members at his side.
Ed was a Disabled Veteran, having been a pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He graduated from New York University and became a Professional Civil Engineer. He served as the Town Engineer for the Town of North Castle, NY from '67-'76. He then became chief engineer and partner at S.E. Minor & Co., in Greenwich CT, where he stayed until 1987. He then founded Ahneman Associates, a surveying and engineering firm, where he spent the remainder of his career.
Ed was a very active member of the Mount Kisco, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY Elks Clubs. He was also very active in the Greenwich, CT and Peachtree City, GA Rotary Clubs, as well as actively serving as a member of the American Arbitration Association, resolving many cases involving the State of Connecticut.
Ed was a devoted Catholic and was very active in the many parishes in which he lived.
Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, and love of his life, Gertrude 'Trudy' Morahan Ahneman; daughters, Cheryl 'Sherry' Wagner and Teresa Henderson; son, Gregory Ahneman; and grandson Kyle Ahneman.
He is survived by daughter, Holly Steier (husband Mark); sons Edward 'Skip' Ahneman III (wife Lucia), James Ahneman (wife Sara), Thomas Ahneman; sons-in law Paul Wagner, William Henderson; daughter -in law, Idalia Ahneman; and brother, Theodore Ahneman (wife Maryellen). In addition, Ed is survived by ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two nieces; and three grand nephews. He is also survived by his estranged wife Theresa Lucie Ahneman.
He loved God, country & family dearly and will be missed immensely.
Memorial services will be held on March 29 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Stone Church in Yorktown Heights, NY. Address is: 188 Church Place, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 14, 2019
