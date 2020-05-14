Edward Joseph Iannazzi
1944 - 2020
Edward Joseph Iannazzi
It is with great sadness that the family of Edward 'Buddy' Joseph Iannazzi, announce his passing on May 7, 2020, in St. Cloud, Florida, at the age of 75 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Consuelo 'Connie' Iannazzi of 40 years. Brother, Richard Iannazzi and sister, Dalores 'Dee' Iannazzi, children, Frankie Iannazzi, Edward B. Iannazzi, Jenny Torres, Jose Rodriguez and Carlos Roman. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous relatives and friends.
Eddie was predeceased by his son, Billy Iannazzi.
Eddie was born in Stamford, CT on July 18, 1944. He worked at the Clairol Corp. where he met Connie. They loved music, dancing with family and friends to the hits from the 50's era. Upon his retirement, Eddie and Connie moved to the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains where they lived until they moved further south, to Florida.
Although Eddie was a loving and caring husband, father and friend, he was extremely private and per his request, no service will be held.

Published in Stamford Advocate on May 14, 2020.
