Edward Koda
Edward Koda, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born on January 31, 1926 and was one of three children born to the late Stephen Koda and Sophie Braun. Edward was 94 years old at the time of his passing.
Edward proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery and valor in service. He worked as a foreman for Consolidated Diesel in Greenwich and in his later years at Hubbard Heights golf course and at the driving range at Sterling Farms golf course.
Edward was an avid golfer, and loved to spend time in New York City, seeing Broadway shows and visiting Central Park. He had a great sense of humor and sharp wit, and was devoted to his family and friends. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucille, in 2009 and was survived by his son, Michael Koda; daughters, Linda Esposito and husband Rick and Sandi Docimo, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and his sister, Virginia Martylewski. In addition to his parents and spouse, Edward was predeceased by his son, Gary Koda; brother, Larry Koda; stepfather, John Braun, and his beloved dachshund Lucky and chihuahua Cha Cha who used to accompany him while working at Sterling Farms.
In keeping with Edward's wishes, his funeral services will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 10, 2020