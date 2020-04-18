|
Edward L. Baldasty, Jr.
Edward L. Baldasty, 78, of Stuart FL and previously of Stamford and Bethel CT, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on April 11, 2020.
Edward was born in Stamford, CT on July 28, 1941 son of late Edward and Catherine (Donahue) Baldasty.
He was retired after a 30 year career as a Police Officer for the City of Stamford. He was a five-year Air Force veteran prior to that.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia (Drenchen) Baldasty of Stuart, FL; son, Michael Baldasty and wife Brandi of Stuart, FL;
daughter Deborah Dachenhausen and husband Ed of Danbury, CT; grandchildren Brianna and Tyler Dachenhausen of Danbury, CT; and Leah Baldasty and Sam Pipes of Stuart, FL. His sister Judith Walsh of Stamford, CT; sister in law Elin Oudheusden of Center Valley, PA; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Lane and brother Richard Donahue.
He loved photography and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Uconn Huskies women's basketball teams.
Memorial Services for Mr. Baldasty will be held at a time to be announced and there are no calling hours.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020