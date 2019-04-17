Edward M. "Mick" Leonard, Jr.

Edward M. "Mick" Leonard, Jr., age 69, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Stamford Hospital. A lifelong native of Stamford, he was born December 7, 1949 to Edward M. Leonard, Sr. and Grace (Centonze) Leonard. Mick graduated from King School in 1967, received a B.A. in Communication Arts from Fordham University in 1971, and later graduated from the Berklee College of Music.

Mick will forever be remembered for his warmth, his friendliness, and—perhaps above all—his extraordinary guitar playing and musicianship. He started playing guitar at age 11 and it remained his passion for the rest of his life. But Mick became a virtuoso across a wide range of instruments, mastering the bass guitar, ukulele, mandolin, keyboards, drums—and even the Irish tin whistle! His list of accomplishments as a musician, composer, arranger and producer is long. He was a member of the Simms Brothers Band, and toured with Angela Bofill, Marvin Gaye, Muddy Waters, and Renaissance just to name a few. There are countless musicians who owe their introduction to playing an instrument to Mick's tutelage, skill, and passionate encouragement. His absence will be sorely felt by all who knew him.

Mick was predeceased by both his parents, and is survived by his wife, Linda Russell Allen; brother-in-law, Robert Russell, Jr.; step-sons and daughters-in-law, Adam Allen (Lindsey) and Marc Allen (Lea); step-grandson, Linus Allen; and beloved cousins and extended family.

A date will be determined for a summertime memorial celebrating Mick's life, accomplishments, and legacy. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary