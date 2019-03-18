Edward R. Mazza, Jr.

Edward R. Mazza, Jr., 94, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Stamford on December 4, 1925 to the late Edward R. Mazza, Sr. and Susan Hornibrook Mazza.

Edward was employed with the City of Stamford as an Electrical Engineer for many years before his retirement. He was President of the retirees, City of Stamford and past President of Automatic Signal. He also was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his loving children, Edward R. Mazza, III of Rowayton and Lisa Viglione and her husband Gregg of New Milford, as well as his grandchildren, Gina, Gillian and Gregg.

Besides his parents, Edward was predeceased by his wife Barbara J. Baker Mazza and three sisters, Vera Calabrese, Lorraine Mattis and Joan Smeland.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on the morning of Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. A prayer service will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be held at St. Johns Mausoleum, Darien, CT.

Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 18, 2019