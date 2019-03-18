The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Mazza


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Edward Mazza Notice
Edward R. Mazza, Jr.
Edward R. Mazza, Jr., 94, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Stamford on December 4, 1925 to the late Edward R. Mazza, Sr. and Susan Hornibrook Mazza.
Edward was employed with the City of Stamford as an Electrical Engineer for many years before his retirement. He was President of the retirees, City of Stamford and past President of Automatic Signal. He also was an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his loving children, Edward R. Mazza, III of Rowayton and Lisa Viglione and her husband Gregg of New Milford, as well as his grandchildren, Gina, Gillian and Gregg.
Besides his parents, Edward was predeceased by his wife Barbara J. Baker Mazza and three sisters, Vera Calabrese, Lorraine Mattis and Joan Smeland.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on the morning of Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. A prayer service will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be held at St. Johns Mausoleum, Darien, CT.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now