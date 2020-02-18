|
|
Edward J. Palevich
On the evening of February 15, 2020 Edward J. Palevich of Greenwich, CT passed away at the age of 87. He left this earth to be reunited with his loving wife Eva-Maria Palevich in God's kingdom. Edward was born to Edward and Mary Palevich in 1932 in Kingston, PA. He is survived by his brother John, daughter Allegra, son-in-law Juan and granddaughter Lia.
Edward graduated with honors from Princeton University and went on to have an illustrious career in Advertising. During his career he both lived and traveled all over the world which allowed him to experience different cultures and build lifelong memories. He was also a veteran of the Army and served bravely in the Korean War. He loved academics and learning, always wanting to expand his database of knowledge.
He will be laid to rest along side his wife in Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich, CT. Their plot overlooks the house they loved where they raised a family on Parsonage Road. His life has come full circle and he is home again.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 19, 2020