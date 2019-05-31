|
Edwin F. Glatzhofer
Edwin F. Glatzhofer died on May 28th, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1927 and was a Publishing Executive at Time, Inc. for 30 years. Ed also served in the US Army Signal Corp during WWII, was a lifelong blood donor and member of the Village Chapel in Pinehurst, NC.
Ed is survived by his wife of 59 years Barbara as well as his children Lisa (Dave) Zembroski, Paul (Siti) Glatzhofer and Mark (Sonja) Glatzhofer. He was blessed with 9 wonderful grandchildren: Amy, Alyssa, Abigail, Nora, Sara, Nadia, Brooke, Kate and Colton.
Services are private.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 31, 2019