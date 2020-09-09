1/1
Edwin J. Albrecht
Edwin J. Albrecht, 97, passed away September 8, 2020. He was born in 1922 in Brooklyn, NY. and graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1941. Ed served as a Technical Sergeant in the US Army Air Force during WWII from January 1943 thru October 1945 and was stationed in Bury St. Edmunds, England with the 8th Air Force. He worked briefly for Sperry Gyro and retired from the NY Telephone Co. after 38 years as an Engineer.
Edwin was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Kathleen Callahan Albrecht, who died last year, as well as his parents George and Katherine (Ring) and his brother and sister. He is survived by his children Jim (Donna), Eddie, Mary (Scott) and Peggy, grandchildren Tom and Rich, Jasmine, Victoria, Clay, Andrew and Grant, and 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed and Kay met and married in Springfield Gardens, NY where they grew up. They lived in Farmingdale, NY for 39 years where they raised their children. Ed and Kay moved to Stamford in 1991 to be near their grandchildren. Ed enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
There will be no wake. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14th at St. Gabriel Church, 914 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
