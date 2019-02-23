Edwin G. Logan

Col. Edwin G. Logan, A.U.S. (Ret.) passed away Wednesday at Stamford Hospital at the age of 88 following a brief illness.

Ted was born in Eastport, Maine on August 23, 1930, the son of Horace J. Logan and Marion (Pottle) Logan. He graduated from Shead Memorial High School, where he played baseball and basketball. Ted received his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from the University of Maine at Orono, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the Army R.O.T.C. He later received his MBA from Iona College.

Following his graduation from the University of Maine in 1952, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, Infantry. He served in the Korean War as a Platoon Leader in the 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Division. His subsequent active duty assignments included teaching R.O.T.C. at the University of Vermont. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957 to 1985, assigned to various units, including the 307th Infantry Regiment. He was employed for 30 years by The Chase Manhattan Bank, until he retired as a Vice President in 1990. Following his retirement, Col. Logan remained an active member of the 77th Infantry Division Retired Officers Association, where he was a director, Past President and was the association Treasurer at the time of his death.

Ted had been an active parishioner at St. Bridget of Ireland Church in Stamford for the past 16 years, since moving to Connecticut from Larchmont, New York, and a devoted grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary (Guglielmo) Logan of Stamford, CT; his two daughters, Laurie Logan of Stamford, CT and Deborah Logan of Denver, CO; and his 3 grandchildren, Katie, Owen and Hunter.

Relatives and friends are welcome at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home in Stamford, CT from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday February 24th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 25th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget of Ireland Church in Stamford, CT. A private burial with military honors will be held at a future date.