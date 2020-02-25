|
Edyth Teplica
Edyth Teplica, longtime resident of Rowayton, CT, passed away on February 24, 2020. She was 88.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Daniel Remling Sr. and Emilie Remling. She graduated from Stamford High School and went on to be employed at Pitney Bowes before retirement.
Edyth was past president of P.B. Golden Oldies Retirees, and a member of St. Mary's seniors. She was also a longtime member of the Tully Fitness Cardiac Rehab.
Edyth is survived by her sons Albert Teplica Jr. and Dennis Teplica. Edyth was predeceased by her husband Albert Teplica Sr.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, February 27th from 4:30-7 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 26, 2020