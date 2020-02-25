The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edyth Teplica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edyth Teplica

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edyth Teplica Notice
Edyth Teplica
Edyth Teplica, longtime resident of Rowayton, CT, passed away on February 24, 2020. She was 88.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Daniel Remling Sr. and Emilie Remling. She graduated from Stamford High School and went on to be employed at Pitney Bowes before retirement.
Edyth was past president of P.B. Golden Oldies Retirees, and a member of St. Mary's seniors. She was also a longtime member of the Tully Fitness Cardiac Rehab.
Edyth is survived by her sons Albert Teplica Jr. and Dennis Teplica. Edyth was predeceased by her husband Albert Teplica Sr.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, February 27th from 4:30-7 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edyth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -