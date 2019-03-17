Eileen Argenio

Eileen Argenio, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed peacefully on the morning of March 12, 2019. She was surrounded by love. Eileen was born in Stamford on May 9, 1929 to the late Herbert and Irene Oeser and was 89 years old at the time of her passing.

Eileen was a hard worker having served many years as an administrative assistant at Stamford Hospital, but many will fondly remember her as the Springdale crossing guard, a job she took later in life and a job she truly enjoyed well into her 80th year. She was active in her community and was a member of The Stamford Woman's Club, The Hibernians, a volunteer at St. Camillus Health Center, and for many years was actively engaged in political causes for the Stamford Democrat party. She loved reading, music, photography, the beach, current events and reading the Stamford Advocate front to back, every day.

Eileen loved her home in the hills of Springdale and her Stamford community. No matter where she went, people would know her by name and were drawn to her by her contagious smile. She was a true friend to many, and from all walks of life. We will miss her dedication and colorful spirit.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Louis, Sr., son, Louis, Jr., and brother, Herbie. She is survived by two daughters, June and Carole; five grandchildren, Adriane, Jasmine, Zach, Lauren and Dustin; two great-grandchildren, Harlow and Bodhi, her brother Richard, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service for Eileen will take place in the summer so all can plan to attend. An announcement will run prior to the date. We hope friends and family will come together to celebrate Eileen's life.

The family would like to acknowledge the professionals at Brighton Gardens of Stamford and Constellation Hospice for their compassionate care.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to BosakFuneral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford.