Eithne B. Mery

Eithne Mery passed away peacefully at home in Del Mar, California on October 24, 2020.

Eithne, known as Aine to her family, immigrated from County Clare, Ireland to New York City in the early 1950s. She moved to Stamford, Connecticut with her Chilean husband, Marcial shortly thereafter, and worked for the Nestle Company in Stamford until her retirement in 1991.

She was an avid reader and lifelong learner, attending every adult education class on the roster and spoke Spanish and a bit of Gaelic. She enjoyed traveling and tending her beautiful garden.

Eithne was active in a variety of community organizations in Stamford, including the AARP, library, soup kitchen, and her church. Upon moving to Del Mar 4-years ago to be closer to her daughter, Anne and her grandsons, she continued to volunteer and participate in activities through St James / St. Leo in Solana Beach.

Curious, compassionate, always with a smile and positive can-do attitude – and her signature string of pearls - she was an inspiration to many. She will be missed by all, especially her daughter Anne Mery; her grandsons Christopher and Andrew Braciszewski of San Diego; her sister Mary Kenny of Corofin, County Clare, Ireland; nieces and nephews in Ireland and England; and longtime friends and extended family in Stamford, Connecticut.

A celebration to honor her will be held when we can gather safely. In the meantime, you can honor her by an act of kindness to someone, and toasting to her with a good cup of tea.



