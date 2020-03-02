|
|
Elaine Daly
Elaine Loretta Daly passed into another plane of existence January 26, 2020, in Arlington, VA at the age of 93. Elaine loved partying, dancing, tennis, gardening, and painting. She has moved on to a place where she can indulge in all her favorite activities, while reuniting with some old friends.
Elaine was born in St. Louis October 19, 1926 to Leopoldine M. Rard Davis and Charles E. Davis. She received an A.B. from Harris Teacher College in 1948 and from photos appeared to major in suntanning. She taught elementary school in Maui, Hawaii, and Taft, California. August 19, 1950, Elaine and Daniel Leo Daly married and moved to California, followed by the birth one year to the day of Kendra Lee, and then in quick succession Scott Kevin, Dorcas Marie, and Laureen Denise, all in California. The family moved to Stamford, Connecticut in 1957 where a new son, Patrick Leo was born in 1963. Elaine lived in Stamford for 57 years making many wonderful, close friends over the years. She was active in many volunteer organizations including in leadership roles, in the Junior League, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, the Shippan Point Garden Club, the Stamford Symphony volunteers, and all social events at the Stamford Yacht Club, including her weekly Friday night dinner group. She also was very active in many bridge and duplicate groups, as well as tennis and paddleball groups. After her divorce in 1978, Elaine worked as a personal shopper at Lord & Taylor and later co-owned Four Friends gift shop in downtown Stamford with her three best friends. She was an extrovert and was always a welcoming and gracious hostess to the parade of friends and unusual guests her kids would bring home. She was always a good sport whether it was enduring endless sailing trips or getting up from the floor with a smile and a laugh when her dance partner didn't catch her quick enough! She moved to Arlington, Virginia, in 2014, where one of her daughters lived. Her daughter was with her when she died.
Elaine is survived by her five children and six grandchildren: Cayden and Madeleine Brehaut, and Maeve, Kate, Michaela, and Lily Daly. Elaine loved laughter and good times and wants all her family and friends to celebrate her life and their own lives with the utmost frivolity and joy.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday April 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 1200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, with a separate luncheon. To attend the luncheon or for additional information, please call 703-888-0483.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020