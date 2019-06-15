The Advocate Notices
Elaine Godina
Elaine Lee Godina
Elaine L. Godina of Stamford, CT passed peacefully in her home on June 14, at the age of 91. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, John, after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her two sons, John and Lee Godina, and their wives, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Elaine was born in New York, daughter of Gordon and Helen Ziegler. She and John moved to Stamford in 1978 and started Resinall Corporation. They were avid golfers and members of Mt. Kisko Country Club. Elaine was also a competitive Bridge player and played many years with friends in Pound Ridge. She will be missed by her friends and family.
Services and viewing will be held at Leo P. Gallagher and Sons Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT on Tuesday, June 18, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY on Wednesday, June 19 at 11am.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 15, 2019
